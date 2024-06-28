Courier Capital LLC Buys 1,021 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.66. 4,403,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

