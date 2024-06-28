Courage Miller Partners LLC Takes $330,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,442,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,607,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $37.47.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.