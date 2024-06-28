Courage Miller Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

IYR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,320. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.49.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

