Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 471,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,095. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

