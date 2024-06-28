Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $22.89 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 7.9% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.56% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $22,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 193,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,654. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1497 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

