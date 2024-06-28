Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in June

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Corbion Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSNVY remained flat at $21.22 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. Corbion has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Corbion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.4836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Corbion’s previous dividend of $0.08. Corbion’s payout ratio is currently 128.66%.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets.

