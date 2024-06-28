Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Tlwm

Tlwm reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $5.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.91. 1,088,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.46 and a 200-day moving average of $253.39.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

