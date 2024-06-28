Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 724 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock remained flat at $481.61 on Friday. 16,936,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,921,012. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.37. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

