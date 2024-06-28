Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 297 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 53,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 691,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

JNJ stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.46. 2,654,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

