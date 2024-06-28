Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,068,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $266.62. 10,526,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,320. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

