Congress Park Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. 66,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,813. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $676.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

