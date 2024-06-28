Congress Park Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of QQQM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,681. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $200.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

