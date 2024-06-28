Congress Park Capital LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,344 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,511,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,942,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

