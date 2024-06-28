Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 250 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. 2,644,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

