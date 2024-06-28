Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 26,180 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after buying an additional 3,428,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth about $57,916,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of ON by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,318 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,539,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its position in ON by 642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,075,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,849 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. 3,882,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,643. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

