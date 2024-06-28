Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells C$63,500.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$63,500.00.

Shares of CMG opened at C$13.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.58. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.36 and a one year high of C$13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.28.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

