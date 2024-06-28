Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells C$63,500.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$63,500.00.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of CMG opened at C$13.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.58. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.36 and a one year high of C$13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.28.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
