CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.78

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €24.78 ($26.65) and last traded at €23.80 ($25.59), with a volume of 113441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €24.82 ($26.69).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

