Compound (COMP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $29.86 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $415.68 million and $29.86 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for $49.73 or 0.00081893 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00025724 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011327 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 792.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,257 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,358,715.74380721 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.07053591 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 501 active market(s) with $37,277,793.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

