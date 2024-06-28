Compass (NYSE:COMP) Lifted to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

COMP has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Compass alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COMP

Compass Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.91. Compass has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.71%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Compass

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $72,670,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.