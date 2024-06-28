Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) is Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises 2.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of Comfort Systems USA worth $55,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $87,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $81,299,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 114,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $17,650,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX traded down $10.01 on Friday, reaching $305.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,362. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $352.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.91.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

