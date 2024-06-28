Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price Up 5%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.43 and last traded at $50.23. Approximately 693,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,206,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Get Comerica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMA

Comerica Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 188.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Comerica by 790.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,496 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Comerica by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Comerica by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Comerica by 58.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.