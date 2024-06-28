Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,768 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Comcast by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $158,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $39.16. 33,633,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,654,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

