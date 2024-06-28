Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,909 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.5 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. 9,399,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,455,535. The company has a market cap of $152.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

