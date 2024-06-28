Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,900 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHB. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of PHB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $18.01. 101,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,703. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $18.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

