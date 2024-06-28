Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Director Acquires C$77,500.00 in Stock

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) Director Ari B. Sussman purchased 25,000 shares of Collective Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00.

Collective Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE CNL traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.09. Collective Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.02 and a 1-year high of C$6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNL shares. Ventum Financial increased their price target on Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Collective Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price target on Collective Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Collective Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.