Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 70,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,422,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,276,000 after buying an additional 340,534 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $98.17 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

