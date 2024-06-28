Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $98.17 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 999,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

