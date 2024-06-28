Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RFI opened at $11.37 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

