Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

