Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Reduced by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.40. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

