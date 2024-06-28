CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,635. CLP has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $8.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.