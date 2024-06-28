Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Down 5.4%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.23. 3,292,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,041,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
