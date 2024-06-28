Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Down 5.4%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.23. 3,292,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,041,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 5.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

About Clover Health Investments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 692,878 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 813,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 782,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 4,040.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 363,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

