Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 219.8% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,198.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 686,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 51,465 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 180,669 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 490,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 65,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,428. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.63%.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

