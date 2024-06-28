Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Trading Up 20%

Clear Leisure plc (LON:CLP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). 80,972,813 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 42,630,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).
Clear Leisure Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of £24.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50.
About Clear Leisure
Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.
