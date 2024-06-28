CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Down 89.0% in June

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the May 31st total of 798,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.
CK Asset Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHKGF remained flat at $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 67,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. CK Asset has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $5.82.
About CK Asset
