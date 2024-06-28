CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Down 89.0% in June

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the May 31st total of 798,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

CK Asset Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHKGF remained flat at $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 67,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. CK Asset has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

