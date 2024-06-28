Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $65.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.03.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

