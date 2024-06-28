Citigroup Begins Coverage on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $152,079,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $63,080,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $62,869,000. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,429,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.