Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.04

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.04 and last traded at $128.68, with a volume of 110281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.33.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,768.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 139.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.