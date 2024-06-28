CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 764.6% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

CHS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $26.96. 19,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,218. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

