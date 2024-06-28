Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $158.58 and last traded at $157.44. 1,916,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,005,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $290.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Chevron by 5.1% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

