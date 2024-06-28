Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,559,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,488,000 after buying an additional 148,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,826,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,088,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,213,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,165,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,504,000 after buying an additional 112,458 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

