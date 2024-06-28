Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 27,240 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,240 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after buying an additional 2,297,100 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $111,209,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after buying an additional 1,307,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

