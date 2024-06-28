Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sysco by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SYY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.