Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,451.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 269,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 263,539 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 137,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 14,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

