Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 585 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $558,460,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MetLife by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after buying an additional 700,788 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,455,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.