Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 35 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $779.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $724.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $740.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

Get Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.