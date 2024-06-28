Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $750,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

CMS stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

