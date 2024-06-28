Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,487 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 402.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $179.00. The company had a trading volume of 515,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,109. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.86 and a 200-day moving average of $212.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

