Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

