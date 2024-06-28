Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 2,110 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,285,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,386,000 after purchasing an additional 89,511 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,324,000 after acquiring an additional 544,482 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,113,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $188,873,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $148.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.67. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

